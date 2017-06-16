

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s International Jazz Festival officially kicked off Thursday and will bring more than 100 performers to the city.

Jazz Fest performers span a variety of genres and are set to take the stage at various downtown and Exchange District venues.

Jazz Festival also includes local talent, with 40 performers from Manitoba.

On Saturday, June 17, Carman-based 16-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist Faouzia and Winnipeg-based singer-songwriter Matt Epp will be performing at the festival. They are the Grand Prize winners of the 2016 International Songwriting Competition.

The ISC is the world’s largest songwriting competition that draws over 16 thousand submissions from 137 countries. Faouzia and Epp’s song, “The Sound”, landed the coveted Grand Prize, with Faouzia and Epp being the first Canadians to win this award in its 16-year history.

New this year, the festival will be holding performances at The Cube stage throughout the duration of festival.

During the festival, the following street closures will be in place:

• Bannatyne Avenue between Arthur Street and King Street will be completely closed to all vehicular traffic from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

• King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicular traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

Jazz Fest is on until June 25.

Vist jazzwinnipeg.com for more details.