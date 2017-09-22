Provincial court Judge Tracey Lord has dismissed Guido Amsel's DNA warrant challenge.

Amsel, who is facing five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges in connection with a series of letter bombs sent through the mail, challenged the warrant based on the omission of a RCMP lab report from the information to obtain.

Amsel's lawyers argued the report should've been included because it contained the results of a swab which came back negative for traces of an explosive substance.

READ MORE: Amsel's lawyers begin cross-examination of Winnipeg police detective

Meantime, a preliminary test of the swab which was included in the information to obtain detected an explosive substance on Amsel's hands but still needed to be verified.

In her decision Lord told court the detective who prepared the information to obtain included a "full, fair, and frank disclosure of relevant evidence known to him at the time."

Amsel's trial is scheduled to get underway at the end of October.