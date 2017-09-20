Featured
Asper wants fewer meetings, more members on police board
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 10:21AM CST
Winnipeg's Police Board could soon have fewer meetings and more members.
The Mayor's Executive Policy Committee has approved a board request to reduce the number of public meetings from nine to four a year while increasing membership from seven to nine.
Board chair David Asper told EPC the workload is oppressive noting some members have 50 informal meetings a year now.
Asper suggested the board could help identify the new appointees.
The Social Planning Council wants the additions to come from the Indigenous and newcomer communities.
"We clearly need a better mix," said Asper in response.
The changes still require council approval.