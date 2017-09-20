Winnipeg's Police Board could soon have fewer meetings and more members.

The Mayor's Executive Policy Committee has approved a board request to reduce the number of public meetings from nine to four a year while increasing membership from seven to nine.

Board chair David Asper told EPC the workload is oppressive noting some members have 50 informal meetings a year now.

Asper suggested the board could help identify the new appointees.

The Social Planning Council wants the additions to come from the Indigenous and newcomer communities.

"We clearly need a better mix," said Asper in response.

The changes still require council approval.