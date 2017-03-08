The Emerson Fire Department has been busy tracking down and helping people illegally crossing the border near Emerson during a powerful winter storm.

Safety Officer Jay Ihme told CTV News two people crossed Tuesday night around 8:20pm.

He said it took one hour to find the people, who crossed before they were located just north of the town of Emerson.

Ihme said the search was completed with help from the RCMP.

Wednesday morning, Ihme said another call came in about a larger group, but this time the group was found in under 10 minutes.

Ihme said it was a mixed group of about 17 people.

He said all were transported to the Canada Border Services Agency for processing. He said no one was seriously injured or required treatment for hypothermia.

Reeve Greg Janzen also confirmed 19 crossed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Janzen said a group of 17 asylum seekers was found in a shed just north of town off Highway 200.

He added the whiteout conditions were so bad Tuesday night and into Wednesday, the group had walked right past the town without knowing.

He said one person possibly had a broken arm, but needed an X-ray to confirm the injury.

Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the Municipality of Emerson said the community centre was open for stranded travelers, but the asylum seekers were not housed here.

These new numbers have not been confirmed by RCMP. Police last issued an update Monday that said 183 people had illegally crossed the border this year, with 40 people crossing between Feb. 28 and March 3.

With files from Michelle Gerwing

READ MORE: 2 asylum seekers make trek into Manitoba, after no one crossing border for days