Featured
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
Actor Johnny Depp introduces a film at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Source: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 9:34AM CST
LOS ANGELES -- Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.
He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.
However, he said, it's "been a while, and maybe it's time."
Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film "The Libertine."
He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman's 1987 book "The Art of the Deal."
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Man charged with second degree murder in Sumner death after police standoff
- Money key: Leaders say damaged rail line to Churchill could be fixed in 2 months
- Man charged with string of break and enters dating back to 2015
- Manslaughter charge laid after assault victim dies of injuries
- Stolen human toe returned to rightful owner