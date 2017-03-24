Featured
Attempted murder charge laid in downtown Winnipeg assault
Police said the incident happened Nov. 13 at around 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Princess Street. Emergency responders were called to the area for a report of an injured man. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 11:10AM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 11:11AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit said it has arrested two suspects in connection with a serious assault dating back to November of 2016.
Police said the incident happened Nov. 13 at around 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Princess Street. Emergency responders were called to the area for a report of an injured man. They found a 29-year-old man with serious upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been treated and released.
Police said Harriet Jane Pascal, 31 was arrested March 15 and charged with assault and fail to comply with probation.
Officers said they also arrested Michael James Macdonald, 39, on Thursday. He is charged with attempt to commit murder and assault.
Both were taken into custody.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Court urged to clear up 'mystery' of hidden residential school documents
- Pallister's approval rating falls amid contentious few months: survey
- Attempted murder charge laid in downtown Winnipeg assault
- Teen charged in Magnus Ave. homicide, another suspect sought
- 2 charged in death of fellow Stony Mountain inmate