

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit said it has arrested two suspects in connection with a serious assault dating back to November of 2016.

Police said the incident happened Nov. 13 at around 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Princess Street. Emergency responders were called to the area for a report of an injured man. They found a 29-year-old man with serious upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been treated and released.

Police said Harriet Jane Pascal, 31 was arrested March 15 and charged with assault and fail to comply with probation.

Officers said they also arrested Michael James Macdonald, 39, on Thursday. He is charged with attempt to commit murder and assault.

Both were taken into custody.