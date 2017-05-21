KENORA, Ont. - Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say an eight-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park.

OPP say they were called to investigate reports of a missing person. Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Duggan said the boy was found around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.

The boy was found dead. The boy's name is not being released at this time, because some family members have been notified, but not others, police said.

Duggan said foul play is not suspected at this time, pending autopsy results. A post-mortem is being scheduled.

