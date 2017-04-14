A Brandon woman was left shaken after she said an SUV came close to crashing into the wall of her bedroom as she and her eight-year-old son slept Friday morning.

The GMC Envoy hit a transformer mere metres from the front of Candice Penner’s home on Cornell Bay around 4 a.m.

“I literally woke up out of a dead sleep, ran outside in my pyjamas and all I could see was the vehicle smoking and a guy bolting out of the passenger side,” said Penner.

“It was really loud and it was actually pretty scary.”

The collision ripped the pad-mounted transformer out of the ground and knocked out power to about three dozen Manitoba Hydro customers, Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen told CTV News.

2/2 In Brandon a vehicle hit a pad mount transformer at Cornell Bay causing significant damage: pic.twitter.com/OFZcADxKyf — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 14, 2017

The driver left the vehicle at the scene before police arrived. Brandon Police Service Sgt. Kevin Loewen told CTV News the crash is still under investigation and officers haven’t determined the driver of the vehicle.

Crews have blocked off the street while they clean the site, Penner said. Machines have been brought in to dig up the soil around the transformer.

Penner said power was restored to her home by around 2 p.m.