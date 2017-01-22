Featured
Brandon youth arrested after parents threatened, choked with rifle
A Brandon youth has been taken into custody after allegedly assaulting and pointing a loaded rifle at his parents. (File image)
Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 1:28PM CST
A Brandon youth has been taken into custody after allegedly assaulting and pointing a loaded rifle at his parents.
Brandon police were called to a residence in the south end of Brandon Saturday morning.
Police said the youth threatened his parents with a loaded .22 calibre rifle. Using the rifle like a stick, police said the youth tried to choke his parents.
He faces multiple charges, including pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence, and breaching a court order.
He is being held at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
