Winnipeg bus driver Daren St. Pierre said his fear on board has increased following his colleagues murder.

"I was always was leery, but this has heightened my sense of everybody that gets on the bus," St. Pierre said.

Irvine J. Fraser’s murder at the hands of a passenger a week ago has put drivers on edge and passengers too.

"It's scary to even jump on a bus to know that someone might hurt someone on there," said Fernando Carranza, a bus passenger.

City of Winnipeg and union officials met to discuss enhanced security measures Tuesday.

Public Works chair Marty Morantz is asking for a new study to outline what is done now to protect drivers in order to figure out what needs to change.

"We can select different areas that we need to put emphasis on to see if we can improve security within the transit system,” Morantz added.

Right now all buses are equipped with cameras and police do random spot checks.

Some drivers want shields, most have said they just do not want to deal with fare collections that can lead to disputes.

Morantz said every option is on the table for discussion.

"If there is a way where drivers don't have to have anything to do with fare collection than that would likely be the way to go,” he said.

Morantz expects the safety report to be done in May.