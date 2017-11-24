The group attempting to bring the James Avenue pump house building back to life has hit an obstacle at city hall.

City planners are rejecting the second phase of the plan that involves two residential towers on both ends of the structure with 100 units.

A report says the plans do not have proper rear yards or parking.

One of the residential components is on stilts so the pump house is visible from the street. The architecture firm behind the project is appealing the decision.

An appeal hearing is set for Monday.