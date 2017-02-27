Featured
City projects aimed at speeding up boulevard, sidewalk repairs
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 10:17AM CST
Winnipeg is trying to fix boulevards and sidewalks quicker when they’re ripped apart for utility work like Hydro.
Last year, Coun. Russ Wyatt complained the city is taking too long to make the repairs, leaving homeowners with a mess for months on end.
Now, a new report to the Standing Policy Committee on Innovation says two pilot projects will be done this year. One will see Manitoba Hydro restore its own so called pavements cuts.
Right now, the city is responsible for making the repairs.
The Public Works department will also use a new tracking system to help inspectors find the cuts faster.
The city plans on running a social media campaign in spring and summer to better inform people about the restoration process, and improve communication through 311 and on its website.
