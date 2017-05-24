Some university students in Winnipeg could soon be able to opt out of the U-Pass bus program.

Right now students at the University of Manitoba and The University of Winnipeg pay for a discounted universal pass even if they don't ride the bus.

A full year U-Pass fee is $260 dollars.

Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital) and Coun. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) want to know how much it would cost to allow for exemptions.

Those exemptions would apply to students outside of the transit service area, including those living outside the Perimeter Highway within city boundaries.

The councillors want this explored as part of the 2018 budget process.