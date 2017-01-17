

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A serious motor vehicle collision, which shutdown a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning, claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.

Beausejour RCMP responded to the crash around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 North and Highway 44 in the RM of Brokenhead.

Police said an eastbound car entered the intersection and collided with a northbound semi-trailer.

The male driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The 32-year-old male driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision and road conditions were normal, police said.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.