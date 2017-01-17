Featured
Crash near Beausejour claims life of 45-year-old man
Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:57AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:33PM CST
A serious motor vehicle collision, which shutdown a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning, claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.
Beausejour RCMP responded to the crash around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 North and Highway 44 in the RM of Brokenhead.
Police said an eastbound car entered the intersection and collided with a northbound semi-trailer.
The male driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene.
The 32-year-old male driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured in the crash.
Alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision and road conditions were normal, police said.
An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Police are giving few details on injuries or what may have happened, only calling the collision 'serious'.
