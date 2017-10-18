

CTV Winnipeg





A provincial response is underway for a four hectare fire in the Belair forest area, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning.

Conservation officers and fire crews have been called to the area, along with water bombers and helicopters.

Fire chief Mark Sinclair said the fire is located on the east side of Highway 59, roughly one mile south of the Belair intersection.

Sinclair said crews got the call around 4:30 a.m. He added that strong winds are causing issues for crews.

“The winds are quite strong and preventing us from being able to contain this fire at this time,” he said.

He said no evacuations were planned, as the area is primarily forest with no structures nearby.

The cause of the fire is unknown.