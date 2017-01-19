The defence is building its case into a possible other suspect in the 1985 death of 13-year-old Candace Derksen.

In 2011, Mark Edward Grant was convicted of second-degree murder.

It was DNA evidence on a piece of twine tested in 1993 that led to Grant’s arrest in 2007.

Two years after his conviction, a judge overturned the ruling, saying the defence should have been allowed to include evidence that pointed to another possible killer.

Derksen went missing in November 1984, six weeks later, she was found tied in a shed, frozen to death.

Knot expert testifies in re-trial of 1985 murdered teen:

A knot expert who examined the twine in the death of Candace Derksen took to the witness stand in court Thursday.

Robert Chisnall said about 14-feet of plant based twine was used to tie up the victim.

It contained unsophisticated knots used to wrap the twine around the girl’s body.

The twine was wrapped six times around Derksen’s ankles, four times around her wrists.

Chisnall said he analyzed the twine in his home office, and he touched it with his bare hands.

No gloves, no face mask and no hairnet were used during his review.

During cross examination, the defence questioned if any of Chisnall’s DNA could have been transferred to the twine, he admitted it was a possibility.

Former Winnipeg Police Service crime analyst sent items for DNA re-testing:

A former analyst with the major crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service also testified Thursday.

He undertook a review of the Derksen case in 1999.

In the early 2000’s, John Burchill, forwarded several police exhibits to the RCMP to be re-tested for DNA and fingerprints using newer sophisticated technology.

The RCMP re-tested twine, gloves, fingernails and three pieces of chewed gum found at the scene.

It also tested hair samples, jeans and Derksen’s lip swab.

Results showed DNA belonging to two different men on two chewed pieces of gum, the third piece had Derksen’s DNA on it.

The re-testing showed nothing of forensic significance on the other exhibits.

During cross-examination, the defence asked Burchill how many people may have touched the evidence, and how it was stored.

Burchill said he didn’t know how many people may have touched it.

Fingerprints tested on letters sent to a Winnipeg radio station:

Court heard Thursday about letters sent in 1987 to CJOB radio host, Paul Warren.

Defence lawyer Saul Simmonds suggested the writer of the letter connects themselves to the Derksen case.

One letter spoke about “the little girl who froze to death in the shed that cold night,” it continued “I almost made love to her, but lost my desire.”

Burchill testified the fact Derksen wasn’t sexually assaulted was not released to the public.

An analysis of the letters produced no fingerprints.

The defence suggested the letters were written by an unknown third-party suspect.

The court entered a voir dire to determine if that evidence can be used in the trial.

A decision has not yet been made.

The judge only trial continues Friday with cross examination of RCMP scientist Tod Christianson.

Pamela Dixon who also analyzed the DNA in the case is expected to take the stand as well on Friday.

The trial is expected to last a total 34 days.