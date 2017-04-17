Residents living along the southern shores of Lake Manitoba are bracing for another uncertain spring.

As of Monday, the level of the lake was about 813 feet -- one foot below flood stage.

People living in Delta Beach, Man. worry once the ice breaks up, high winds could whip up waves, similare to those that have devastated homes and cottages in the past.

Tony Bryson just finished rebuilding on the west side of Delta Beach this fall after his cottage, which was in the family since 1943, was destroyed during the 2011 flood.

Bryson visited his new place over the weekend to check for ice buildup along the shoreline.

On Sunday, the province warned property owners living along Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg, Dauphin Lake and Pelican Lake there was a risk of shoreline ice pileup because of strong north winds.

Those warnings ended as winds diminished. The province said in its latest flood report that winds are expected to be moderate for the next two days.

While there was no damage this weekend, Bryson said the worst isn't over yet. He said if lake levels remain high, the concern switches from ice buildup to waves.

"If the water level stays high and the north winds get howling 70 kilometres per hour, you get some pretty serious waves," Bryson said.

Debbie Thorkelsson experienced those waves last summer and last fall, and said they can be ferocious. She and her husband are spending their first spring as full-time residents of Delta Beach, and are watching the water levels on the lake closely.

Thorkelsson said not knowing what the lake is going to throw their way is the hardest part.

Geotubes were set up along the shoreline following the 2011 flood to protect homes and cottages from waves.

The province said Lake Manitoba is expected to reach a level of 813.85 feet by the end of May.

Flows on the Assiniboine River upstream of the the Portage Diversion are continuing to decline.

Meahwhile, flows in the Portage Diversion channel were 18,364 cubic feet per second as of Monday morning.

The diversion sends water into Lake Manitoba to prevent flooding in communities along the lower Assiniboine River and in Winnipeg. Levels are controlled at the northeast end of the lake by releasing water through the Fairford River Water Control Structure.

Outflow from Lake Manitoba was at a maximum 11,084 cubic feet per second as of Monday morning.