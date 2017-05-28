Every building has a story to tell and this weekend, historic buildings across the city opened their doors and let the public inside.

It's part of Doors Open Winnipeg, an annual event to celebrate Winnipeg’s unique spaces, architecture and heritage. The event began Saturday and runs all day Sunday.

This year, 85 buildings are being featured. A list of all buildings available to see is on the event’s website.

Each space has the address, days and times each building will be open this weekend.

On Saturday, Pat and Shariff decided to check out the Burton Cummings Theatre, formerly known as the Walker Theatre.

They learned about when it was built, and the musicians and artists who have performed there.

“I’ve always loved it. Actually, back in 1973, I saw a James Bond movie here, when it was the Odeon theatre,” said Pat.

They were allowed up into the balconies, as well as on stage to look out at the seats.

“I think it’s pretty overwhelming, actually,” said Shariff. “Like just one or two people performing there, I could imagine what it would be like for them to be performing to 200, 300 people watching them on the stage. But if you have a big orchestra or something, I guess it would be a little different.”

If you are unsure of what buildings you want to check out, organizers are also offering walking tours.

If you have a particular part of the city you'd like to see, Doors Open has a map of where all the buildings are located on their website.