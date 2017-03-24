A prominent leader in Winnipeg’s Chinese community is being mourned today.

Dr. Joseph Du passed away March 19 at St. Boniface Hospital.

Born in Vietnam in 1933, Dr. Du was a pediatrician and served as president of the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural Centre for more than 30 years.

In 2013, James Avenue from King to Princess streets was renamed Dr. Joseph Du Way in his honour. Dr. Du was also given several awards, including the Order of Canada and the Order of Manitoba.

A funeral mass celebrating Dr. Du’s life is scheduled for March 25 at 11 a.m. at the St. Boniface Cathedral.