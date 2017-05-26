

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP officer found a man unconscious on a Manitoba highway after he was ejected from a vehicle in a crash.

The officer with the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP was driving along Highway 75 when he spotted a pickup truck in the ditch near Provincial Road 210.

He found the driver lying unconscious on the roadway and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics.

Investigators said the truck was heading north and attempted to turn east onto PR 210, but was going too fast and lost control, rolling into the ditch.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police don’t know whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The 26-year-old driver from Ste. Agathe was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.