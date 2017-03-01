

Mynarski City Councllor Ross Eadie has resigned from the province’s Taxi Cab Board, citing concerns about the potential implementation of ride-sharing services like Uber.

In a letter announcing his resignation, Eadie said Mayor Brian Bowman’s comments in his State of the City address about ride sharing “put me in the frame of mind that I no longer am willing to spend the time required to uphold the TCB’s mandate and ensure the “vehicle for hire industry” is healthy and safe.“

Eadie said there should have been communication between council and the mayor before Bowman made comments that painted ride-sharing as a positive economic move for the city.

“(Bowman) states he will work with the Province of Manitoba and the Taxi Cab Board towards this effort. He did not communicate what so ever with me before giving the impression simply bringing in Uber will somehow make a big city,” he said.

Eadie has been a vocal opponent of bringing ride-sharing services to the city, saying it would create a dysfunctional, two-tiered industry.

CTV News has reached out to Mayor Brian Bowman and the Taxi Cab Board for comment.

