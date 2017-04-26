People living in a downtown Winnipeg condo have been forced into a daily exercise routine.

Since April 18, the only two elevators in the 12-storey building on Edmonton Street have been out of commission, forcing people to trudge up and down the stairs.

Eighth floor resident Chuck Duboff said is hard on the legs.

"They're basically like rubber," said Duboff. "I've just learned to walk really slowly on the stairs. There's no point in trying to go fast."

Exiting the building is more than just a pain in the leg for resident Nick Anthonisen. The 83-year-old isn't feeling well, and needed a doctor Wednesday.

"We may have to call an ambulance for him today," said Anthonisen's son George. "And of course if that happens, then the [Paramedics] are going to have to walk up and down the stairs."

At one point, Nick had to wait in the stairwell with one paramedic, while another brought specialized equipment to help him down the stairs.

"What runs through my head is, what happens with the guys in the 10th and 11th floors right now,” said George. "I feel for them."

Towers Realty Group, the building management group, said it is doing everything it can to make that happen.

In a statement to CTV News Towers Realty said, "It is of paramount importance to towers realty group that the repairs, and turning back on of the elevators, are done 100% correctly so as not to compromise the safety of the building or its residents. We are assured by the parties affecting the repairs, that the elevators could be back in working order and operational by end of day tomorrow [Thursday].”