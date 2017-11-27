

CTV Winnipeg





The city says police are investigating after drugs that could lead to a fatal overdose were stolen from an ambulance.

The city says four vials of Fentanyl, a potent opioid, and two vials of Midazolam, a benzodiazepine that can be used for anesthesia, were taken from the ambulance at about 3 a.m. Monday morning.

It was parked in an ambulance bay at the St. Boniface Hospital at the time.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service advises members of the public that any amount of either of the drug could be dangerous or even fatal if taken without medical supervision. It is carrying out an internal investigation of the incident.

Police are also investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stopppers at 204-786-8477.