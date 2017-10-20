

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg firefighters responded to a three-story blaze Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue, between Salter Street and Aikens Street.

Officials said a large vacant house was fully engulfed when they arrived, with flames shooting 20 feet in the air.

Fire crews were not able to enter the building due to damage sustained from a previous fire. Officials said firefighters fought the blaze with a defensive approach from outside the building.

A neighbour told CTV News that this is the third fire at the home in recent months.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimate is available at this time.