The Winnipeg Police Service ran its first week of the Festive Checkstop Program and officers made more than a dozen arrests.

During week one from Friday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 7 police said they stopped over 1,500 vehicles. Twenty-six breath tests were issued and of those five warnings were given out and two failed.

Police said 14 people were arrested for impaired driving and two additional arrests were made. Thirty-eight tickets were also issued.

WPS said their message is simple, if you choose to do drugs or drink, do not drive.

Police said impaired driving is the number one criminal cause of death in Canada.