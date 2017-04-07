Some southwest Manitoba residents have chosen to head for higher ground as overland flooding, swollen creeks and the rising Souris River cause major problems in the region.

For Wayne and Donna Drummond, overland flooding prompted the couple to leave their home on Sunday, when water washed out the only road in and out of their farm north of Lauder, Man.

There were gaping holes in two places, where water chewed out sections of the gravel road south of their property.

Now, the rising Souris River, which remained under a flood warning Friday for all points, is causing more water problems for the Drummonds.

The river spilled its banks north of their home, swamping agricultural land.

The couple had enough time to pull their camper into Lauder before the road got washed away, and that's where they'll stay until they can go home.

The Drummonds use a side-by-side to check on their property daily, but the only way in and out is through a muddy field.

Officials with the R.M. of Grassland said the Drummonds aren't alone; one other family also chose to voluntarily evacuate.

The R.M. offered to put up the Drummonds in a hotel, but they wanted to stay close to home.

A local state of emergency remained in effect Friday in the municipality, where an estimated 40 roads have been closed due to water.

In the R.M. of Two Borders, a state of emergency also remained in effect.

Reeve Debbie McMechan said around 100 roads are closed due to flooding, while three homes have been voluntarily evacuated.

So far, there have been no mandatory evacuations ordered in the province.

The Canadian Red Cross said as of Friday morning, it was assisting 285 evacuees from four First Nations; 198 from Peguis First Nation, five from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, five from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation and 77 from Long Plain First Nation.