

The Canadian Press





CHURCHILL, Man. - The only ground transportation to Churchill in northern Manitoba has been suspended indefinitely and is not expected to resume until winter.

The owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line say flooding that submerged a section of the track and stopped service on May 23 has caused severe damage.

The rail line is used to transport food, supplies and people to the remote town of 900 on the coast of Hudson Bay.

The disruption means goods and people will have to arrive by air, which is much more expensive.

The news comes as the summer tourist season is about to begin.

One hotel owner said this week she was already dealing with many guest cancellations and supply problems because of the lack of train service.