Fuel truck fire on Highway 1 East: RCMP
Steinbach RCMP is on scene of a fuel truck fire on Highway 1. (Source: RCMP Manitoba/Twitter)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 10:45AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 10:49AM CST
Steinbach RCMP is on scene of a fuel truck fire on Highway 1.
RCMP say a fuel truck is on fire east of Highway 1 near Richer, Man.
RCMP said no injuries have been reported.
A detour is in effect from Road 48E to 54E.
Steinbach #rcmpmb on scene of fuel truck fire on #1 Highway eastbound near Richer, MB. No injuries, detour in effect from Road 48E to 54E. pic.twitter.com/FNtYa7847N— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 13, 2017