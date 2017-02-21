

CTV Winnipeg





A funeral is set for the Winnipeg Transit driver who was fatally stabbed last week at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus.

The service for Irvine J. Fraser will be held Tuesday at Calvary Temple.

Winnipeg Transit drivers will also observe a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon in honour of their slain colleague.

At 1 p.m., transit operators will pull over at safe locations and stop their buses to allow for one minute of silence. The signs on the front of the buses will also read “Rest in Peace 521,” in addition to normal route information all day.

“521” represents Fraser’s operator badge number.

Fraser, 58, was fatally stabbed at the University of Manitoba during the last stop of his shift in the early hours of Feb. 14. He was trying to get a lone passenger to exit the bus when he was attacked.

TRANSIT SAFETY MEETING

Fraser’s death has prompted calls for increased safety aboard Winnipeg Transit buses.

President of Local 1505 of the Amalgamated Transit Union John Callahan told CTV News he will meet with City Councillor Marty Morantz Tuesday to discuss the issue.

The union has called for dedicated transit cops, shields to protect operators, and it doesn’t want drivers to be responsible for fare collection anymore.