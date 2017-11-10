Winnipeg police are investigating an attempted child abduction thwarted by a child who they said bit a man to defend herself.

Police said the child, 10, was walking home from school Thursday at about noon in the area of Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street, when a man she didn’t know approached.

Police said the man told the girl he knew her mom and would walk her home, but the girl didn’t buy it.

“She told the male ‘I don’t know you’ and kept walking and when he put his hand on her, she bit him and ran away, so, and got to safety, ” said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service. “I think we need to applaud this female for what she did, got out of there safely.”

Murray said the incident serves as a reminder for parents to talk to their kids about safety.

“I think this is concerning for anyone who lives in the area, anyone in the city and especially parents,” Murray said. “It’s not often we see incidents like this, or hear of them, so I think this is a good opportunity for parents just to remind their children that if they can help it, not walk alone, adopt a buddy system, and perhaps educate them on what to do in situations like this.”

Police did not have a suspect description available and said they continue to investigate.