

The Canadian Press





Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says the government will act next month to eliminate a controversial ban on political floor-crossing.

She says the P-C government plans to remove a section of the Legislative Assembly Act that says anyone who leaves or is kicked out of one party's caucus cannot join another.

Former N-D-P premier Gary Doer brought in the provision in 2006 after David Emerson was elected to the House of Commons as a Liberal and within days, crossed the floor to the Conservatives.

The law is being challenged by former federal cabinet minister and M-L-A Steven Fletcher, who was kicked out of the provincial Tory caucus in June after criticizing the government.