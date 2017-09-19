Featured
Government getting rid of political floor-crossing ban
Heather Stefanson says the P-C government plans to remove a section of the Legislative Assembly Act that says anyone who leaves or is kicked out of one party's caucus cannot join another. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 4:01PM CST
Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says the government will act next month to eliminate a controversial ban on political floor-crossing.
She says the P-C government plans to remove a section of the Legislative Assembly Act that says anyone who leaves or is kicked out of one party's caucus cannot join another.
Former N-D-P premier Gary Doer brought in the provision in 2006 after David Emerson was elected to the House of Commons as a Liberal and within days, crossed the floor to the Conservatives.
The law is being challenged by former federal cabinet minister and M-L-A Steven Fletcher, who was kicked out of the provincial Tory caucus in June after criticizing the government.