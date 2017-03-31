A group of Manitobans says changes to the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program are unfair to immigrants and their families.

A small group gathered on the steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday morning to protest a $500 fee the provincial government is tacking on to applications to the skilled worker stream of the MPNP, starting Saturday.

The group also says changes are being made to the application process, making it harder to reunite families.

"Now, they want to put restrictions on family reunification, which we think adds a lot of burden on the immigrants that want to come to the province. And also the ones that want to being their families here," said Lizeth Adila of the Save MPNP Coalition.

The coalition says they fee would be in addition to thousands of dollars in other fees that new immigrants are already forced to pay and would discourage newcomers from settling in the province.

“Immigrants that are already here they contribute to the economy and the culture of Manitoba,” said Adila. “Manitoba has been a province that is recognized in the country for welcoming immigrants, so we think this is going to put a lot of burden on immigrants that just want to bring their family, that already work two jobs here, and just want to bring their families to support themselves.”

The Save MPNP Coalition says they had set up a meeting with Education Minister Ian Wishart to discuss their concerns. They say the minister's office cancelled that meeting on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the minister told CTV News the meeting was postponed because the minister was not in Winnipeg on Friday. The spokesperson said the minister plans to meet with the group at a later date.