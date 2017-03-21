Officials have confirmed at least nine or more border crossers walked into Emerson, Man. early Tuesday morning, with some looking for help from residents.

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen said one group of three was ringing doorbells at four a.m. at a house in town. The other group was picked up near hotels on the edge of the municipality.

On Sunday morning, Janzen said another group of six was knocking on doors and looking into a window.

“The people aren’t very happy, that’s for sure,” Janzen said in a phone call with CTV News. “They were a little rude. They were trying to come in. The kids were scared,” he added.

The crossings come one day after Councillor Doug Johnston said the increase of RCMP patrols was helping keep people from illegally crossing the border out of Emerson.

As the number of people crossing the border continues to climbing, Janzen said he would like the RCMP to continue upping security.

Footage obtained by CTV News shows people walking into Emerson from the United States following train tracks and roads heading north. Entering along the road, people are seen being taken into RCMP custody. From there, people claiming asylum were taken to the Canada Border Services Agency.

In interviews with CTV News gathered since early January, several asylum seekers shared stories about the dangerous trek across prairie fields. Many crossed through snow and freezing temperatures from the United States into Manitoba. Some said they walked up to seven hours before they were spotted by locals or taken into police custody.

NEW WEBSITE TRACKING ASYLUM SEEKERS

The latest crossings come on the same day the federal government released a new website tracking statistics on asylum claims and interceptions of asylum seekers between ports of entry.

According to the website, RCMP interceptions have been the highest in Quebec. In January and February, 677 people were intercepted there. Meanwhile, there were 291 in British Columbia and 161 in Manitoba.

Numbers for March have not been released. According to figures obtained by CTV, around 300 people have illegally crossed the border into Manitoba since January.

Janzen said he would like to see numbers at least every week so officials can stay on top on the issues and trends.