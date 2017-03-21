Featured
Groups of border crossers knocking, ringing doorbells in Emerson 'a little rude': reeve
Municipality of Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen said one group of three was ringing doorbells at four a.m. at a house in town. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:32AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 11:41AM CST
Officials have confirmed at least nine or more border crossers walked into Emerson, Man. early Tuesday morning, with some looking for help from residents.
Municipality of Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen said one group of three was ringing doorbells at four a.m. at a house in town. The other group was picked up near hotels on the edge of the municipality.
On Sunday morning, Janzen said another group of six was knocking on doors and looking into a window.
“The people aren’t very happy, that’s for sure,” Janzen said in a phone call with CTV News. “They were a little rude. They were trying to come in. The kids were scared,” he added.
The crossings come one day after Councillor Doug Johnston said the increase of RCMP patrols was helping keep people from illegally crossing the border out of Emerson.
As the number of people crossing the border continues to climbing, Janzen said he would like the RCMP to continue upping security.
Footage obtained by CTV News shows people walking into Emerson from the United States following train tracks and roads heading north. Entering along the road, people are seen being taken into RCMP custody. From there, people claiming asylum were taken to the Canada Border Services Agency.
In interviews with CTV News gathered since early January, several asylum seekers shared stories about the dangerous trek across prairie fields. Many crossed through snow and freezing temperatures from the United States into Manitoba. Some said they walked up to seven hours before they were spotted by locals or taken into police custody.
NEW WEBSITE TRACKING ASYLUM SEEKERS
The latest crossings come on the same day the federal government released a new website tracking statistics on asylum claims and interceptions of asylum seekers between ports of entry.
According to the website, RCMP interceptions have been the highest in Quebec. In January and February, 677 people were intercepted there. Meanwhile, there were 291 in British Columbia and 161 in Manitoba.
Numbers for March have not been released. According to figures obtained by CTV, around 300 people have illegally crossed the border into Manitoba since January.
Janzen said he would like to see numbers at least every week so officials can stay on top on the issues and trends.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Liberals look to extend Iraq mission without changes until battle for Mosul ends
- Manitoba Tory government accused of setting election rules in its favour
- Teen pleads guilty in attack on support workers at Selkirk treatment centre
- Browaty calls on mayor to release Portage and Main traffic study
- Groups of border crossers knocking, ringing doorbells in Emerson 'a little rude': reeve