The family of a 29-year-old woman found in a burning North End home on Tuesday has come forward, saying she is the victim of a brutal murder.

Jeanenne Fontaine was shot in the back of the head before her home on Aberdeen Avenue was set on fire, according to her aunt Rhonda Flett.

“A cold hearted blooded murderer, someone that has no regard for life would do something like that,” Flett said.

She said Fontaine was taken off life-support Wednesday morning, which has been difficult for her family to cope with.

In 2014, Jeanenne's cousin, 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, was killed. Her death spurred calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

“It’s us burying babies. No family has to live like this,” Flett said.

Winnipeg police said they believe the fire at the home on Aberdeen Avenue Tuesday was deliberately set.

However, police will not confirm the 29-year-old woman they found in the home was Jeanenne.

Flett said she has one thing to say to the person, or persons, responsible for her niece’s death.

“Have a heart, turn yourself in.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding the fire to contact investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.