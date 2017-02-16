Reports of head bumps, bruises and cuts have prompted the recall of several different stroller models across Canada and the US.

Health Canada jointly recalled the products with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, PROFECO and Britax Child Safety.

The recall involves a number of Britax model B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers that have Click & Go receiver mounts. A full list of recalled model numbers can be found here.

About 36,000 affected units were sold in Canada, and about 676,000 were sold in the United States. They were sold between May 1 of 2011 and Feb. 15 of 2016.

The agency said all models are folding, single or double occupant strollers. The damaged receiver mount may cause the car seat to fall unexpectedly when the stroller is used as a travel system.

The issue does not affect the safety performance of the stroller or car seat when they are used independently from one another, Health Canada said.

As of Feb. 16, the company has received 118 reports of consumer incidents in Canada, with one report of an injury involving a bump to the head.

In the United States, the company has received 1,219 reports of consumer incidents and 32 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, 25 of which included injuries such as scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

Anyone who owns the product should immediately stop using it as a connected travel system and contact Britax for instructions.