Winter jackets were handed out during the Rainbow Community Gardens Winter Harvest.

Around 400 coats were handed out today on top of 1,000 that have already been given out.

In total 312 families across Manitoba are receiving jackets.

“Every year I have to think about oh it's too cold, but when the cold is over it feels normal. It's really good to have brand new jackets, and I really appreciate that, too,” said Afa Abodigin.

The coats were donated through Brands of Canada.

Representatives from the families were on site at Knox Church to pick them up.