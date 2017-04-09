Christine Wood's family is coming to terms with the bitter truth she is never coming home.

"I'm a mother myself to four daughters and to lose any one of them, I don't know how my aunt and uncle must feel," said Wood's cousin Mavis Young.

Christine Wood, a 21-year-old woman from Oxford House, walked out of the Days Inn on Berry Street where she was staying with her family.

They had come to Winnipeg from Oxford House First Nation for a medical appointment and Wood, who was 21 at the time, went out for a night with friends. She never returned.

Family, friends and total strangers have searched for Wood and held out hope that she would be found safe.

"After a while, I was hoping maybe she left to another province and she'll make her way back and it will work out somehow," said Robert Sneep, Wood's cousin in-law. "But...it didn't."

Winnipeg Police have charged 30-year-old Brett Ronald Overby with Wood’s death.

Overby owns a home on Burrows Avenue that was under investigation by Winnipeg police officers for several days late last month. Police have not released any information about what they were investigating at the house.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.