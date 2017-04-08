Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Christine Wood and charged him with second-degree murder.

Wood hasn’t been seen since the evening of Aug. 19, 2016 when she was at the Days Inn on Berry Street where she was staying with her family.

They had come to Winnipeg from Oxford House and Wood went out for a night with friends and never returned.

Winnipeg police have charged 30-year-old Brett Ronald Overby with Wood’s death.

Overby owns a home on Burrows Avenue that was under investigation by Winnipeg police officers for several days late last month. Police have not released any information about what they were investigating at the house.

A Winnipeg police vehicle parked in front of the Burrows Avenue home on March 26, 2017.

Court documents obtained by CTV show on March 23, 2017 Overby was charged with assaulting a woman between January 2011 and January 2017. He was released on a $2,000 recognizance.

WPS said they will release more information at a press conference on Monday.

