Investigation into cause of Union Ave. fire
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from a vacant single-storey house at 217 Union Ave. just after midnight. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 6:09AM CST
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews were called to a house fire in Elmwood early Tuesday morning.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from a vacant single-storey house at 217 Union Ave. just after midnight.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries.