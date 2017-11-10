Featured
Jets fans choose Lenny as name for new security puppy
Lenny/Kroppy was one of four names chosen for an online vote out of a pool of names submitted by season ticket holders. (Source: Winnipeg Jets)
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 7:15PM CST
Fans of the Winnipeg Jets have chosen Lenny as the name for the last member of True North’s in-house security dog team, a nod to late Jets superfan Len “Kroppy” Kropioski, who died in 2016 at the age of 98.
Lenny/Kroppy was one of four names chosen for an online vote out of a pool of names submitted by season ticket holders.
The Jets announced the new name Friday night at an event for fans held to mark the 100th anniversary of the NHL.
Joining Dante, Daisy, Grace and Ryp, we are excited to announce the newest member of our in-house security dog team...— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 11, 2017
By popular demand…meet LENNY
