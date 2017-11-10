

CTV Winnipeg





Fans of the Winnipeg Jets have chosen Lenny as the name for the last member of True North’s in-house security dog team, a nod to late Jets superfan Len “Kroppy” Kropioski, who died in 2016 at the age of 98.

Lenny/Kroppy was one of four names chosen for an online vote out of a pool of names submitted by season ticket holders.

The Jets announced the new name Friday night at an event for fans held to mark the 100th anniversary of the NHL.