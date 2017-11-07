Fans have one more day to vote on a name for one of three puppies joining the security detail at Bell MTS Place.

The dogs are being trained for explosive ordnance disposal. True North Sports + Entertainment’s dog team currently has two adult members, Dante and Daisy.

The three new recruits, all Black Labrador Retrievers, were introduced publicly last week. One is named Grace, a nod to Gord Downie, another is named Ryp to honour the late Rick Rypien, and the final pup’s name is to be chosen by fans.

Season ticket holders were given the opportunity to suggest names, and the team has whittled it down to four choices: Benny, Ducky, Scout, or Lenny/Kroppy in honour of the late super fan who would stand in salute during the national anthem.

We want your help to name our new security puppy!



Will it be Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy or Scout?



VOTE NOW >> https://t.co/AhdOgBiT0h pic.twitter.com/eb3BSYeYPh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 6, 2017

You can vote until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. on the Jets’ website. A winner will be announced Friday at a free event for fans at Bell MTS Place celebrating the 100th anniversary of the NHL.