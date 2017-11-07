Fans have one more day to vote on a name for one of three puppies joining the security detail at Bell MTS Place.

The dogs are being trained for explosive ordnance disposal. True North Sports + Entertainment’s dog team currently has two adult members, Dante and Daisy.

The three new recruits, all Black Labrador Retrievers, were introduced publicly last week. One is named Grace, a nod to Gord Downie, another is named Ryp to honour the late Rick Rypien, and the final pup’s name is to be chosen by fans.

WATCH: True North training puppies for security

Season ticket holders were given the opportunity to suggest names, and the team has whittled it down to four choices: Benny, Ducky, Scout, or Lenny/Kroppy in honour of the late super fan who would stand in salute during the national anthem.

 

You can vote until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. on the Jets’ website. A winner will be announced Friday at a free event for fans at Bell MTS Place celebrating the 100th anniversary of the NHL.