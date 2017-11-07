Featured
Voting to name Jets security puppy closes Wednesday night
This puppy will be named Benny, Ducky, Scout, or Lenny/Kroppy. (Source: Winnipeg Jets)
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 3:12PM CST
Fans have one more day to vote on a name for one of three puppies joining the security detail at Bell MTS Place.
The dogs are being trained for explosive ordnance disposal. True North Sports + Entertainment’s dog team currently has two adult members, Dante and Daisy.
The three new recruits, all Black Labrador Retrievers, were introduced publicly last week. One is named Grace, a nod to Gord Downie, another is named Ryp to honour the late Rick Rypien, and the final pup’s name is to be chosen by fans.
WATCH: True North training puppies for security
Season ticket holders were given the opportunity to suggest names, and the team has whittled it down to four choices: Benny, Ducky, Scout, or Lenny/Kroppy in honour of the late super fan who would stand in salute during the national anthem.
We want your help to name our new security puppy!— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 6, 2017
Will it be Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy or Scout?
VOTE NOW >> https://t.co/AhdOgBiT0h pic.twitter.com/eb3BSYeYPh
You can vote until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. on the Jets’ website. A winner will be announced Friday at a free event for fans at Bell MTS Place celebrating the 100th anniversary of the NHL.