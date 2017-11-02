Some families from a Manitoba First Nation affected by devastating flooding are returning home after being displaced for more than six years.

30 new homes in the south subdivision of Lake St. Martin First Nation, about 250 kilometres north of Winnipeg, are ready for community members to move into.

On Thursday, keys will turned over to families marking the first phase of community members going back to their traditional land.

1400 people from Lake St. Martin were forced to leave the community and relocate to Winnipeg due to heavy spring flooding in 2011.

Many have been living in hotels and rental suites in Winnipeg and other places ever since, waiting to return home.

In June, Chief Adrian Sinclair said the displacement of his people created a “culture shock” that led many members to drug addictions and suicides.

“It’s been very hard for them to adapt to this environment, to the city environment,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of loved ones myself."

Last November, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada put out a bid for tenders to build 150 homes in the community. Matix Lumber won its $32 million bid and hired 60 people from Lake St. Martin First Nation to help.

A total of 150 homes are expected to ready for community members by the end of November.