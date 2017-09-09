

Some football fans heading to the Banjo Bowl Saturday afternoon arrived late thanks to a moose that caused traffic issues around Investors Group Field.

Police had to close Chancellor Matheson Road at the University of Manitoba as conservation officers tried to apprehend the animal right around kickoff time at 2 p.m.

Shortly after the game started, Winnipeg police tweeted that the moose had been tranquilized near the stadium.

Police believe this was likely the same moose that was roaming around the city on Friday. It was seen in the Crescent Park area, and was also spotted swimming in the Red River.

Police said Chancellor Matheson has been re-opened.

"It's rare, it's happened before that there have been in the past, you know, before my time, but animals do travel up the river and they are major corridors for wildlife and things like this can happen," said Joe Johannesson, a conservation officer and district supervisor with Manitoba Sustainable Development.

Johannesson said the moose was tough to catch.

"He's been all over through the neighbourhoods today," he said. "Yeah, it was a tough day."

Johannesson said the moose is doing fine and would be transported to a wilderness area outside the city.

(Source: Manitoba Conservation Officers' Association/Twitter)