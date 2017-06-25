

CTV Winnipeg





A 34-year-old man from Cross Lake, Man., has been arrested in connection with multiple robberies on Friday and Saturday in Winnipeg.

Police said it began on Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. when a suspect entered a retail pharmacy in the first 100 block of Osborne Street. Officers said his face was concealed and he was armed with a blunt object.

The man approached an employee and threatened to rob the business, but he was unsuccessful and left, police said.

About a half hour later, police said the suspect entered a grocery store in the 200 block of River Avenue armed with a knife and his face concealed. Police said he made away with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise before leaving.

Then at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday evening, the suspect entered a gas station in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue. Police said the man again robbed the business of an undisclosed amount and then took off.

At this point, investigators determined that a single suspect was likely responsible for all three incidents.

On Saturday around 3:00 p.m., police said the suspect entered a beer vendor in the first 100 block of Keewatin Street with his face concealed and armed with a blunt object. The man threatened to rob the business but was unsuccessful, officers said.

A K9 officer responding to the incident was able to arrest the suspect nearby.

Brandon Malcolm McIvor, 34, has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent, and carrying a concealed weapon.