A Winnipeg man is facing a slew of charges after police said he was stopped in the Central Park area and found to have three outstanding arrest warrants.

Police said they were speaking to the man in the 400 block of Sargent Avenue about a traffic infraction when he ran from officers.

Police said they apprehended him nearby and arrested him.

Officers said they found he had three outstanding arrest warrants. They said he was also in possession of methamphetamine with a street value of $200 and a quantity of marijuana.

Police said Jessie Emile Dumas, 25, was charged with a number of drug related offences.

He was taken into custody.