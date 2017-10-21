

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night in the West End of the city.

Police said emergency services were called to a residence in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street around 10:45 p.m. after a man had been shot.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was not random and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Winnipeg police confirmed this is the 22nd homicide since the start of 2017.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.