The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead in the Centennial area.

Police said it happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, after emergency responders were called to the rear of the 200 block of Isabel Street for a report of an unresponsive man.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as John George Sumner, 51, who lives in the area. The results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending.

Police said the circumstances of his death are unconfirmed and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 204-986-6508.