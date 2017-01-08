

CTV Winnipeg





A man whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch near Richer, Man. died when a semi-truck struck him Sunday morning.

A woman driving a pickup truck towing a boat trailer was heading east on Highway 1 and stopped to help the man, about 3 km east of Highway 12.

Police said most of the truck and trailer was blocking the driving lane.

The stranded driver got out of his car to talk to the woman when a semi-truck went by. RCMP said the semi driver tried to avoid hitting the pickup truck by steering onto the shoulder of the road, but hit the back of the pickup truck and the man standing beside it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the pickup truck, along with the 70-year-old driver of the semi-truck and his 38-year-old male passenger, were not injured.