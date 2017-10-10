

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man who ended up with a criminal record after ramming a car into several police cruisers in 2015 is facing a long list of new charges.

Police said the latest incident began on Friday night, when a Ford truck was stolen from a parking lot near Grassie and Lagimodiere Boulevards. On Sunday, someone driving the truck filled it without paying for gas at a station near Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue.

On Monday at around 11 a.m., police spotted the truck being driven dangerously in Transcona and tried to stop it. It sped away, and officers backed off of the chase due to safety concerns.

At around 3 p.m., officers saw the truck again near the corner of Plessis Road and Regent Avenue. Once again, the driver sped away after police tried to stop the truck. This time officers pursued the chase before it was called off again.

Shortly afterward, the truck crashed with two other vehicles near Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue. The driver abandoned the truck, leaving the scene of the collision.

Police used dogs to help track down the suspect nearby.

Wayne Daniel Rennie, 26, has been charged with more than a dozen offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation order.

He had been convicted previously in connection with an incident in 2015 that involved several police cars being rammed and a high speed chase on the TransCanada Highway.

