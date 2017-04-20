

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba company that sells and services semi-trucks and trailers has been fined $48,000 after a worker was burned while cutting a hole in a metal barrel.

Provincial officials say the worker from Maxim Transportation Services in Winnipeg was burned on his face and left forearm in September 2014.

The barrel had not been properly purged of its flammable contents, and as soon as the torch pierced it, flames shot out through a hole.

The employer pleaded guilty last month to failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its worker.