Featured
Manitoba company fined tens of thousands after workplace accident
Provincial officials say the worker from Maxim Transportation Services in Winnipeg was burned on his face and left forearm in September 2014. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 4:00PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba company that sells and services semi-trucks and trailers has been fined $48,000 after a worker was burned while cutting a hole in a metal barrel.
Provincial officials say the worker from Maxim Transportation Services in Winnipeg was burned on his face and left forearm in September 2014.
The barrel had not been properly purged of its flammable contents, and as soon as the torch pierced it, flames shot out through a hole.
The employer pleaded guilty last month to failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its worker.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Boy shot, dies after kids play with gun on remote Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
- CRTC hopes differential pricing ruling will give consumers more data for less money
- Police warn of scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency
- Manitoba company fined tens of thousands after workplace accident
- Unclear what caused Portage and Main water main break: City